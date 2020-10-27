Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro with Cellular hits all-time lows across the board from $900

Amazon is discount Apple’s 2020 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular for the first time from $899.99 shipped. Various storage capacities are on sale, so be sure to look through all the listings. Today’s deal equates to nearly $50 off and a new all-time low on many of these configurations. Apple’s latest iPad Pro offers up an 11-inch Retina edge-to-edge display that’s backed by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip. You’ll also find support for Face ID, 12 and 7MP cameras, and four speakers.

Those looking to save further will want to consider going with Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro. B&H is continuing to offer notable discounts on 2018 models with as much as $350 off. One standout is the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + LTE 64GB model at $799. That’s down $350 from the original price and matching the best we’ve seen. You’ll miss out on the new camera system featured in the latest models, but otherwise, many of the same specs can be found here.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page.

Apple 2020 iPad Pro features:

  • 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
  • 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

