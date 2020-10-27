Coleman’s 42-can Marine Cooler features 36-hour ice retention: $40 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 42-can Marine Cooler for $39.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate and comes within $3 of the all-time low. While cooler days lay ahead for many of us, this doesn’t mean there won’t be times when a cooler will come in handy. If you plan to spend time with family over the holidays, lots of food could mean you don’t have space in the refrigerator. Thankfully this handy cooler boasts 36-hour ice retention and holds up to 42 cans of your favorite beverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

On the hunt for some reusable ice packs? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with this 4-pack at $13. Each features a slim and lightweight design that measures 7- by 4.7- by 0.5-inches. This versatile form-factor means that they’ll work not only with the deal above, but also lunch boxes and more.

Oh, and while you're at it, you may want to peruse our latest list of backpack discounts.

Coleman 42-can Marine Cooler features:

Insulated cooler bag; 36-hour ice retention at temperatures up to 90 Degree

Holds 42 cans

liner resists odor, mold, mildew, and fungus from forming

Water-resistant material made for a marine environment; d-rings let you securely tie down your cooler to your boat deck

Heat-welded seams prevent leaks; reinforced bottom for added durability

