Apple Halloween week movie sale discounts Harry Potter, scary films, more

-
AppleMedia
Get this deal Reg. $10+ From $1

Apple is rolling into Halloween weekend with a fresh movie sale including a number of popular films, movie bundles, and more. You’ll even find a fresh $1 rental of the week down below along with all of the best offers today. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Harry Potter highlights this week’s best deals

Headlining this week’s best deals is the Harry Potter Complete Collection at $59.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $80 and today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Purchase this bundle and receive all eight films as a permanent addition to your library of content.

Other notable deals include:

This week’s $1 HD rental is Sonic the Hedgehog. Typically $5 or more, this is the best rental price we’ve tracked on this live action remake of the popular video game.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Prime Day Blu-ray sales include 2-for-$30 4K, Interstellar at $15, much more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: FIFA 21 $40, Crypt of the NecroDancer $4, more

$40 Learn More
Reg. $25+

Today’s best game deals: LEGO DC Super-Villains $18, Final Fantasy VII $40, more

$18 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 2 $40, Zelda Breath of the Wild $45, more

$40 Learn More

A Beautiful Planet drops to $15 on 4K IMAX Blu-ray at Amazon, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Today’s best game deals: BioShock Collection $10, Star Wars Squadrons $30, more

$10 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day sale, up to 50% off at Dell, garage storage up to 50% off at Home Depot, more

Learn More

New PSN sales have hundreds of digital PS4 games starting from $2.50

$2.50+ Learn More