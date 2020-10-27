Early Home Depot Black Friday tool sale discounts Milwaukee, DEWALT, and more

Home Depot has launched its pre-Black Friday sale with plenty of tool deals from big names like DEWALT, Milwaukee, RYOBI, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. With the holidays on the horizon, now is a great time to load up for DIY projects or if you have anyone on your gift list that might be in need of some new tools. Headlining is the Milwaukee M18 2-tool Combo Kit that goes to $299 in-cart. That’s as much as $100 off the regular going rate and today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. You’ll receive a hammer drill/driver, circular saw, two batteries, and a wall charger. Milwaukee also includes a carrying case with purchase, helping to keep things neat and organized. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below from today’s sale.

Another standout today is the RYOBI 18V Impact Wrench Kit at $179. That’s down $50 from the usual price and $20 less than the previous deal price. With up to 3,200 impacts per minute and a lightweight design, this impact wrench is perfect for basic DIY jobs around the garage. You’ll receive a 4Ah battery and wall charger with purchase, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We’re also eyeing the DEWALT 15A 12-inch Single Bevel Miter Saw in the Home Depot early Black Friday sale at $239. That’s as much as $60 off the regular going rate and the best we can find. This is another solid option for basic DIY tasks around the house if you’re looking to precisely cut lumber for various projects. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure to browse through the rest of Home Depot’s early Black Friday sale for more deals on everyday DIY essentials. You’ll find even more Black Friday deals, news, and ad leaks in our constantly-updating guide.

Milwaukee M18 Combo Kit features:

The MILWAUKEE M18 Brushless 2-Piece Combo Kit includes an M18 Brushless 1/2 in. Hammer Drill/Driver and an M18 Brushless 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw. The M18 1/2 in. Hammer Drill/Driver delivers the most power in its class while maintaining a compact size with a longer run-time. The built-in REDLINK Technology and REDLITHIUM batteries provide users with efficient power delivery and longer battery life. The brushless drill’ has a 7 in. long body and weighs just 4.6 lb. with an XC4.0 battery. Its small and light build provides users with excellent control in overhead and tight spaces. The M18 Brushless 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw delivers up to 40% more power than circular saws with brushed motors while giving users up to 30% more run-time.

