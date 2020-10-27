Zinus 10-inch Foam Full Mattress hits $201, more from $66 (Up to 34% off)

Amazon is offering the Zinus 10-inch Foam Full Mattress for $200.99 shipped. That’s $68 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked in months. This Zinus mattress is infused with green tea memory foam and moisture-absorbing Activ charcoal. Layers include 2.5 inches of memory foam, 2 inches of comfort foam, and 5.5 inches of high-density support foam. It’s tightly wrapped and shipped in a box to make it easier to get inside of your desired room. Zinus backs this mattress with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed-related deals from $66.

More bed-related deals:

While you’re at it, why not add a tropical vibe to your room with Amazon’s Rivet Pineapple LED Neon Lamp? Its price is down to $16.50, which works out to 31% off what you’d typically have to spend. This lamp can be placed on a table, desk, or even hung from the wall.

Zinus 10-inch Foam Full Mattress features:

Our special recipe for rejuvenating rest? Refreshing green tea and moisture-absorbing Activ charcoal infused into pressure-relieving memory foam that cradles your shape so you awake free of aches and pains and fresh as a daisy

