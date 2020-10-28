Calvin Klein takes up to 40% off apparel, outerwear, more from $10 Prime shipped

-
AmazonFashionCalvin Klein
Get this deal 40% off From $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off apparel from Calvin Klein. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Water and Wind Resistant Rip Stop Bomber jacket from $52.49 shipped. This jacket is regularly priced at $70 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over five months. If you’re looking for a versatile jacket, this is a great choice. You can easily wear this style with workout apparel, casual outfits, and more. It’s also water-resistant and you can choose from several color options. With over 200 reviews, this jacket is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this event is the women’s Chevron Quilted Packable Jacket for $85.97. This jacket is regularly priced at $140 and that’s the lowest price in almost a year. This jacket can be dressed up or down and is highly-packable, which is great for traveling and storing. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas October Flash Sale that’s offering up to 30% off sitewide with deals from $22.

Calvin Klein Rip Stop Bomber Jacket features:

  • FUNCTIONALITY: Center front zipper closure: Two welt pockets with zipper closures; Flight pocket on left sleeve with zipper closure
  • STYLISH FEATURES: Rib knit hem, cuffs, and inner collar for added comfort; Stand collar
  • TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY: 100% Polyester fabric creates a water and wind resistant outer shell

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Calvin Klein

About the Author

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
This work bench holds 500-pounds and folds flat when yo...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon’s in-house fashion brands from just $10 Prime shipped, today only

$10 Learn More

Amazon in-house activewear from $6 Prime shipped: Joggers, jackets, more

$6 Learn More

Amazon’s offering Levi’s jeans up to 50% off from just $30 shipped, today only

50% off Learn More
30% off

Amazon has winter jackets for the entire family at 30% off from $42 shipped

From $42 Learn More

Amazon’s offering Tommy Hilfiger apparel from $12 Prime shipped, today only

$12 Learn More

Columbia apparel and shoes up to 45% off today only at Amazon: Jackets, more

45% off Learn More

Amazon offers 30% off in-house athletic brands: Starter, Peak Velocity, more

30% off Learn More

Nautica apparel up to 50% off during Amazon’s early Prime Deals

50% off Learn More