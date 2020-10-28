Calvin Klein takes up to 40% off apparel, outerwear, more from $10 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off apparel from Calvin Klein. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Water and Wind Resistant Rip Stop Bomber jacket from $52.49 shipped. This jacket is regularly priced at $70 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over five months. If you’re looking for a versatile jacket, this is a great choice. You can easily wear this style with workout apparel, casual outfits, and more. It’s also water-resistant and you can choose from several color options. With over 200 reviews, this jacket is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this event is the women’s Chevron Quilted Packable Jacket for $85.97. This jacket is regularly priced at $140 and that’s the lowest price in almost a year. This jacket can be dressed up or down and is highly-packable, which is great for traveling and storing. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas October Flash Sale that’s offering up to 30% off sitewide with deals from $22.

Calvin Klein Rip Stop Bomber Jacket features:

FUNCTIONALITY: Center front zipper closure: Two welt pockets with zipper closures; Flight pocket on left sleeve with zipper closure

STYLISH FEATURES: Rib knit hem, cuffs, and inner collar for added comfort; Stand collar

TEXTILE TECHNOLOGY: 100% Polyester fabric creates a water and wind resistant outer shell

