adidas’ October Flash Sale takes up to 30% off sitewide

The adidas Flash Sale takes 20% off orders of $99+, 25% off purchases $100 to $199, and 30% off totals exceeding $200 with promo code OCTSALE at checkout. This is a great way to score deals on apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. Creators Club Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s NMD_R1 Sneakers that are extremely versatile. Originally priced at $140, however during this event it’s currently marked down to $105. These shoes have a stretch fit for added comfort and responsive cushioning to promote a bouncy effect. This style is great for casual outings or workouts alike and you can choose from several color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!