Crayola’s 4-pack of kids’ hand sanitizer now 30% off at $10 Prime shipped

Ritz Camera (94% positive in the last 90-days) via Amazon is offering the 4-pack of Crayola Hand Sanitizer for Kids at $9.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to clip the $5 on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Not only does this hand sanitizer “meet and exceed” the CDC recommendations, it also provides a much more kid-friendly package with four vibrant colors. Designed to kill up to 99.99% of common germs, it is great on-the-go, at home, or at school with a gentle and “non-sticky” blend so skin “won’t become damaged, dried out or irritated due to excessive use.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the kid-friendly design doesn’t matter to you here, take a look at The Honest Company Hand Sanitizer Spray to save a couple bucks. You can score the 2-ounce containers for $3.50 Prime shipped right now.

However, if you do think the Crayola-branded gear will help the cause here, it might be worth taking a look at the 5-pack Crayola Kids Face Mask sets as well. Just remember you can still score a solid deal on select Crayola face mask packs with our exclusive deal right here.

More on the Crayola Hand Sanitizer:

NEW! KIDS’ HAND SANITIZER BY CRAYOLA | Antibacterial Gel Sanitizer Keeps Children’s Hands Safe, Clean & Comfortable All Day Long | Convenient, Travel Size Hand Sanitizer Provides Fast, Effective Cleanup at Home, School, Daycare, Playground, On-the-Go, & More—Just Squeeze, Rub, & Done! KILLS UP TO 99.99% OF COMMON GERMS | Powerful Antibacterial Gel with 75% Ethyl Alcohol [Ethanol] Eradicates a Variety of Disease-Causing Microbes | Sanitizer Meets & Exceeds CDC Recommendations for Preventing the Spread of Germs, Giving Parents & Educators Ultimate Peace of Mind

