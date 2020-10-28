Expand your toolset with DEWALT’s 5-piece Nut Driver Set: $13 (Save 28%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsDewalt
Get this deal Save 28% $13

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 5-piece Nut Driver Set (DW2235IR) for $12.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the going rate and comes is within pennies of the second-best 2020 pricing we’ve tracked. If you’ve used a nutsetter before, you’re probably aware that paint and metal shavings can get built up inside over time. Thankfully this set from DEWALT features recessed corners which “drives on flats” and “minimizes shavings.” Buyers will find 1/2, 1/4, 5/16, 3/8, and 7/16-inch bit sizes in this set. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Switch things up and go with SKIL’s 33-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $6 to spend significantly less. It’s value-packed at this price with a nice combination that bundles most of the common bit sizes. Keeping it around is bound to help you tackle a lot of standard projects.

And while you’re at it, be sure to peek at DEWALT’s discounted 14-piece Drill Bit Set. It’s fallen to $10, a price that delivers 33% in savings. A black-oxide finish is said to reduce overall wear, helping bolster the longevity of this investment.

DEWALT 5-piece Nut Driver Set features:

  • Product designed for use in Impact Drivers and Wrenches
  • Recessed Corners = drives on flats which minimzes shavings
  • Industrial strength magnet maximizes fastener retention
  • Extra-strength magnet for superior bit retention

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dewalt

About the Author

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33%

At 33% off, DEWALT’s 14-piece Black-Oxide Drill Bit Set has returned to its low of $10

$10 Learn More
Save 27%

Snag DEWALT’s 5-Pc. Oscillating Tool Blades Kit at $25 (Save 27%)

$25 Learn More
33% off

DEWALT 20V Cordless Impact Wrench is a best-seller at $199 (33% off)

$199 Learn More
Reg. $100+

Score 11-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey Blend for $49 shipped (Reg. $100+)

$49 Learn More
50% off

AUKEY’s 1080p dash camera gets a 50% price cut, now $21 at Amazon

$21 Learn More

LEGO launches new Build Your Own City set with customizable box art, more

Read more Learn More

Green Deals: Get a 16-pack of LED light bulbs for $14, more

Learn More
Reg. $15+

Sony unveils PS5 PlayStation Plus Collection lineup and November freebies

FREE Learn More