Expand your toolset with DEWALT’s 5-piece Nut Driver Set: $13 (Save 28%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 5-piece Nut Driver Set (DW2235IR) for $12.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the going rate and comes is within pennies of the second-best 2020 pricing we’ve tracked. If you’ve used a nutsetter before, you’re probably aware that paint and metal shavings can get built up inside over time. Thankfully this set from DEWALT features recessed corners which “drives on flats” and “minimizes shavings.” Buyers will find 1/2, 1/4, 5/16, 3/8, and 7/16-inch bit sizes in this set. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Switch things up and go with SKIL’s 33-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $6 to spend significantly less. It’s value-packed at this price with a nice combination that bundles most of the common bit sizes. Keeping it around is bound to help you tackle a lot of standard projects.

And while you’re at it, be sure to peek at DEWALT’s discounted 14-piece Drill Bit Set. It’s fallen to $10, a price that delivers 33% in savings. A black-oxide finish is said to reduce overall wear, helping bolster the longevity of this investment.

DEWALT 5-piece Nut Driver Set features:

Product designed for use in Impact Drivers and Wrenches

Recessed Corners = drives on flats which minimzes shavings

Industrial strength magnet maximizes fastener retention

