At 33% off, DEWALT’s 14-piece Black-Oxide Drill Bit Set has returned to its low of $10

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 14-piece Black-Oxide Drill Bit Set (DWA1184) for $9.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. That’s 33% off the going rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Each piece in this DEWALT set boasts a 135-degree split-point design that aims to prevent bits from straying. A parabolic flute shape “improves chip ejection in metal and wood drilling applications.” Finally, a black-oxide finish is said to reduce overall wear, helping bolster the longevity of today’s investment. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re more in need of screwdriver bits, consider SKIL’s 33-piece Set at $6. Tips here are comprised of the “most common sizes” and the included rubber carrying case is compact, making it easy to put in your pocket. Rated an average of 4.6/5 stars by nearly 600 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and speaking of DEWALT, did you see the deal we spotted on its 20V Cordless Impact Wrench Kit? Right now you can score it at 33% off, bringing its price down to $199. Also, over the weekend we unraveled a $100 discount on DEWALT’s 8-gallon Dust Extractor.

DEWALT 14-piece Drill Bit Set features:

135° split-point drills on contact and prevents walking

Parabolic flute design improves chip ejection in metal and wood drilling applications

Black oxide coated for greater wear resistance

Helix is 31° which minimizes the over aggressiveness of a true parabolic flute

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!