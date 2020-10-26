At 33% off, DEWALT’s 14-piece Black-Oxide Drill Bit Set has returned to its low of $10

-
AmazonHome GoodsDewalt
Get this deal Save 33% $10

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 14-piece Black-Oxide Drill Bit Set (DWA1184) for $9.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. That’s 33% off the going rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Each piece in this DEWALT set boasts a 135-degree split-point design that aims to prevent bits from straying. A parabolic flute shape “improves chip ejection in metal and wood drilling applications.” Finally, a black-oxide finish is said to reduce overall wear, helping bolster the longevity of today’s investment. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re more in need of screwdriver bits, consider SKIL’s 33-piece Set at $6. Tips here are comprised of the “most common sizes” and the included rubber carrying case is compact, making it easy to put in your pocket. Rated an average of 4.6/5 stars by nearly 600 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and speaking of DEWALT, did you see the deal we spotted on its 20V Cordless Impact Wrench Kit? Right now you can score it at 33% off, bringing its price down to $199. Also, over the weekend we unraveled a $100 discount on DEWALT’s 8-gallon Dust Extractor.

DEWALT 14-piece Drill Bit Set features:

  • 135° split-point drills on contact and prevents walking
  • Parabolic flute design improves chip ejection in metal and wood drilling applications
  • Black oxide coated for greater wear resistance
  • Helix is 31° which minimizes the over aggressiveness of a true parabolic flute

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dewalt

About the Author

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot 1-day grill and patio sale takes up to 40% o...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Tackle projects with DEWALT’s 21-Pc. Titanium Drill Bit Set: $20 (Save 29%)

$20 Learn More

CRAFTSMAN’s 53-Pc. Drill/Driver Set falls as low as $15 (Save 25%)

From $15 Learn More

DEWALT Prime Day sale cuts up to 45% off blades, stepladders, more from $10

Save 45% Learn More

Add DEWALT’s $5.50 Torx Insert Bit Set to your repertoire while it’s 39% off

$5.50 Learn More
Save 27%

Snag DEWALT’s 5-Pc. Oscillating Tool Blades Kit at $25 (Save 27%)

$25 Learn More

Bosch’s 65-Pc. Drilling and Driving Set hits 2020 Amazon low of $18 (Save 33%)

$18 Learn More
33% off

DEWALT 20V Cordless Impact Wrench is a best-seller at $199 (33% off)

$199 Learn More

Bosch’s 34-Pc. Bit Set returns to best Amazon price in months, now $13.50

$13.50 Learn More