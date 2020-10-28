Furbo’s treat-tossing pet cam back to Prime Day pricing at $134 (Today only, Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Furbo via Amazon is offering its Treat Tossing Full HD Wi-Fi Dog Camera for $133.99 shipped. Regularly $200, today’s offer is nearly 35% off, matching the recent Prime day pricing, and the lowest we can find. Very rarely do we see price drops on Furbo outside of big-time holiday sales. This is a full HD 1080p camera with night vision providing a livestream of your furry friends directly on the connected iOS/Android app. Two-way audio, barking alerts, the ability to toss a treat out, and a 160-degree wide-angle view round out the feature set here. And you can use voice controls via Alexa with compatible devices. This model carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 13,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the treat tossing and barking alerts are overkill for you and your furry friends, take a look at the basic Petcube Pet Monitoring Camera at $40 shipped instead. This simple option is significantly less expensive and will still provide you with two-way audio, Wi-Fi-connected monitoring, and night vision. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Now that your monitoring setup is in order, go score a discounted robotic vacuum to clean up all of the pet hair around your house. Today’s Gold Box has some great models on sale that will have the floors clean before you even get home to see them.

More on the Furbo Treat Tossing Wi-Fi Dog Camera:

1080p Full HD Camera & Night Vision: livestream video to monitor your pet on your phone with a 160-degree wide-angle view, day & night.

2-Way Audio & BARKING ALERT: Furbo’s BARKING SENSOR detects when your dog is barking. It sends push notifications to your smartphone when it detects barking. Know what’s going on at home and talk to calm them down via the app.

Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch.

Easy 3-Step Setup: 1) plug in to a power outlet using its USB cord 2) download the Furbo app 3) connect to your home wifi.

