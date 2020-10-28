Let these ILIFE robotic vacuums tackle the chores from $140 (Save 35%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official ILIFE Amazon storefront offers its A9 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. Down from the usual $230 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, beats the previous price cut by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With the brand’s Intelligent Panoview Mapping at the center of the sweeping experience here, the ILIFE A9 can make the most of its 120-minute runtime. Onboard Wi-Fi delivers Alexa integration and smartphone control, with auto-charging, a power suction system, and a cellular dustbin rounding out the notable features. Rated 4/5 stars from over 880 customers. Head below for more.

Also included in today’s sale, Amazon has the ILIFE V8s 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum on sale for $139.99. Usually fetching $220, you’ll save $80 with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. While not quite as capable on the sweeping front as the lead deal, you’ll find added mopping features here alongside a 110-minute runtime. This one lacks Alexa support though, so you’ll have to use the included remote for taking care of the chores. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum features:

ILIFE A9 Pro maps and navigates your home to clean for increasing efficiency and avoid missing areas. The In-Mold Decorating Technology with Aluminum alloy material provides a premium look and superior protection for ILIFE A9. And the newly designed Japan Nidec high speed motor achieves a better cleaning performance.

