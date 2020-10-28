RESPAWN’s reclinable RAVEN-Xi Fortnite Gaming Chair hits $129 (Reg. $180, New low)

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN RAVEN-Xi Fortnite Reclining Gaming Chair for $129 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Today’s deal is $51 off what you’d typically have to spend and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This racecar-style gaming chair aims to deliver comfort while showcasing your love for Fortnite. It features a high back with padding throughout, an integrated headrest, and even an extendable footrest. The reclining ability flexes between 90 and 155 degrees “with infinite locking positions.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can live without Fortnite branding, this BestOffice’s PC Gaming Chair is $95. It wields a two-tone black and white appearance that should look great in a wide variety of gaming rooms. Bear in mind that it doesn’t have a footrest or reclining ability like the featured deal above.

When you aren’t reclining in your gaming chair, you can take a load off on one of the bed-related deals we spotted yesterday. Examples from the roundup include Zinus’ 10-inch Foam Full Mattress at $201. For comparison, it typically sells for $68 higher, making now a great time to strike. Oh, and perusing the rest of the discounts there will unravel more bed-related deals from $68.

RESPAWN RAVEN-Xi Fortnite Gaming Chair features:

This Fortnite Raven-inspired gaming chair features accents that allow you to rep your favorite outfit along with the Fortnite logo embossed in the headrest Stain-resistant materials cover the gaming chair for long-wearing, extended use

