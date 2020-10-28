Amazon takes up to 30% off Vera Bradley duffels, MacBook backpacks, more from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Vera Bradley backpacks, duffels, handbags, accessories, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Large 22-inch Signature Cotton Travel Duffel Bag in the print Itsy Ditsy for $42 shipped. Regularly priced at $100 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This duffel bag has a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials and it features a cushioned shoulder strap to promote comfort. It would be a great option for holiday gifting and it’s machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come. Rated 4.8/5 stars with nearly 2,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.
Another notable deal from this event is the Microfiber XL Campus Backpack for $115.50. It’s also regularly priced at $165 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This can tote your 15-inch MacBook easily and it has an array of pockets for organization. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Amazon customers.
You will also want to check out the Amazon Calvin Klein Sale that’s going on today that’s offering deals from $10 Prime shipped.
Vera Bradley Signature Duffel Bag features:
- Our quilted cotton is colorful, lightweight and packable
- Exterior features one zip and three slip pockets
- Interior features three mesh slip pockets
- Detachable shoulder strap has shoulder pad for comfort
