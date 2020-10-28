Amazon takes up to 30% off Vera Bradley duffels, MacBook backpacks, more from $9

-
FashionVera Bradley
Get this deal 30% off From $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Vera Bradley backpacks, duffels, handbags, accessories, and more. Our top pick from this sale is the Large 22-inch Signature Cotton Travel Duffel Bag in the print Itsy Ditsy for $42 shipped. Regularly priced at $100 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This duffel bag has a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials and it features a cushioned shoulder strap to promote comfort. It would be a great option for holiday gifting and it’s machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come. Rated 4.8/5 stars with nearly 2,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this event is the Microfiber XL Campus Backpack for $115.50. It’s also regularly priced at $165 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This can tote your 15-inch MacBook easily and it has an array of pockets for organization. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Amazon customers.

You will also want to check out the Amazon Calvin Klein Sale that’s going on today that’s offering deals from $10 Prime shipped.

Vera Bradley Signature Duffel Bag features:

  • Our quilted cotton is colorful, lightweight and packable
  • Exterior features one zip and three slip pockets
  • Interior features three mesh slip pockets
  • Detachable shoulder strap has shoulder pad for comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Vera Bradley

About the Author

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Vera Bradley Friends and Family Sale cuts 25% off sitewide: MacBook bags, more

25% off Learn More

Amazon’s Prime Day adidas deals take up to 40% off clothing, shoes, more

40% off Learn More

Herschel Supply Co. backpacks, duffels, more from $20 Prime shipped at Amazon

45% off Learn More

Timbuk2 Vapor Collection debuts eco-friendly MacBook backpack, duffel, more

Learn More

Oakley’s Mid Season Sale is live with 40% off apparel and accessories from $15

40% off Learn More

Oakley sunglasses, MacBook bags, apparel, more up to 50% off at Amazon

50% off Learn More

Nordstrom Rack’s TUMI Event takes up to 60% off luggage, MacBook bags, more

60% off Learn More

Declutter your bag with Amazon’s 4-Pc. Packing Cube Set: $10.50 (Save 37%)

$10.50 Learn More