Zippo’s pocket hand warmer runs for 12-hours without a flame, now under $10

Walmart is offering the Zippo 12-hour Refillable Hand Warmer for $9.87 Prime shipped. For comparison, this one normally sells for around $15 and today’s deal is the lowest we’ve tracked in a while, outside of a drop to $9 back in August. Winter is just around the corner, and with it comes a slew of cold months before it starts to warm back up. Zippo’s hand warmer uses the company’s standard lighter fuel, though it keeps things heated without the need for a flame. It’s pocketable, and can go anywhere you do. You’ll find up to 12-hours of usage available here before it’s time to refill, giving you plenty of warmth to get through the day. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a solution that you use and then throw away, HotHands Hand Warmers do the trick. You can get a 10-pack for $5 Prime shipped, which is enough to keep a pair of mitts warm for several hours.

Also, don’t forget to check out Kershaw’s Natrix XL pocket knife that we spotted on sale earlier today. Down to $28.50, this deal saves you over $20 and offers you a fine pocket knife for the price. Designed from 8Cr13MoV stainless steel, the blade is sturdy and built to last through years of use.

Zippo Refillable Hand Warmer features:

Includes easy fill technology

Improved fill cup helps reduce spills

Perfect for all cold weather activities

Flameless gentle warmth

Sleek, thin design fits into the smallest pockets

