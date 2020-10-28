Pocket Kershaw’s Natrix XL Carbon Fiber Knife for $28.50 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Natrix XL Sub-Frame Lock Carbon Fiber Knife for $28.47 shipped. For comparison, this knife has averaged $52 at Amazon for the last 6 months and is now at an all-time low. Buyers of Natrix XL will garner a large 3.75-inch blade that expands the total body of it to 8.75 inches in length once opened. The blade is comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel and features a black oxide coating that blends well with its carbon fiber overlaid handle. A deep-carry pocket clip aims to make this unit easy to carry. Rated 5/5 stars.

Update 10/28 @ 3:17 PM: Amazon is offering the Cold Steel Air Lite Pocket Knife with Japanese 10A Steel for $58.50 shipped. Normally $75, today’s deal sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, it’s hard to overlook Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife for $8. While it’s blade isn’t as long, this offering certainly attempts to make up for it at a quarter of the price. For even more options, be sure to peruse our list of the best multi-tools from $5.

And if either of the knives above will serve as a job site companion, you may also be interested in DEWALT’s 5-piece Nut Driver Set. Believe it or not, right now you can grab it for $13, which leaves buyers with 28% of savings. Buyers will garner 1/2, 1/4, 5/16, 3/8, and 7/16-inch sizes in this set.

Kershaw Natrix XL Knife features:

An oversized pivot provides an attention-grabbing detail on the front of the knife, while Kershaw’s patented Sub-Frame Lock secures the blade and provides a dramatic, contrasting line on the back and lightens the carry weight of the Natrix XL. A decorative backspacer adds another embellishment. And finally, a custom-designed deep-carry pocket clip echoes the lines of a special recess machined into the handle to complete this good-looking, easy-to-carry knife.

