Logitech’s Illuminated Keyboard has a built-in trackpad at $60 (20% off), more from $18

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech K830 Illuminated Keyboard with Touchpad for $59.99 shipped. Typically fetching $75 and going for as much as $100 direct from Logitech, today’s offer amounts to 20% or more in savings and matches the best we’ve seen this year. Pairing a wireless backlit keyboard with a trackpad, this is just as great of an addition to your smart TV setup as it is an iPad and more. Its compact build won’t take up much room in your everyday carry or on the desk and features 10 day battery life on a single charge, both Bluetooth and USB dongle connectivity, and more. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device K480 Keyboard has dropped to $19.99. Usually selling for $35, today’s offer amounts to 43% in savings and matches the best we’ve seen to date. This Bluetooth keyboard ditches the integrated trackpad but brings multi-device support into the mix for pairing with your Mac, iPhone, and iPad all at the same time. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 8,700 customers.

Lastly, Amazon has the Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard at $17.99. Down from $28, you’ll save 35% with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. Here you’ll find a similar 2-in-1 design to the lead deal, just without the backlit keys or the more compact design. It does carry a 4.4/5 star rating from over 15,000 customers.

Logitech K830 Illuminated Keyboard features:

Type effortlessly in all lighting conditions. A sensor detects the amount of light in the room and automatically dims or brightens the back-light to suit your needs. The K830 streamlines navigation in the living room by combining these two devices into one. The touch-pad is smooth and responsive with accurate cursor control and enhanced gesture functions.

