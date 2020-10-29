Snag RESPAWN’s HIGH STAKES-R Fortnite Rocker Gaming Chair at $125.50 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN HIGH STAKES-R Fortnite Rocker Gaming Chair for $125.56 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Today’s deal is $74 off and comes within $16 of its all-time low. This Fortnite-inspired chair is great for PC and console gamers alike. It features a high back with segmented padding, boosted head and neck cushioning, alongside lumbar support “for long hours in front of the TV.” This offering rocks back to a full 118-degree recline, giving you all sorts of comfortable positions to choose from. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you aren’t smitten with Fortnite like the seat above would imply, perhaps you’d be better off spending less on OFM’s Leather Gaming Chair at $104. It boasts contoured padding, a headrest, armrest, and more. This unit is height-adjustable, the arms flip up, and it can swivel a full 360 degrees.

Surprisingly, the lead deal isn’t the only Fortnite-inspired gaming chair currently on sale. Yesterday we spotted a couple of options from $80. So if you haven’t already, be sure to check out what’s listed there in case you like either of those styles better. One of them even boasts a built-in footrest that pairs nicely with its reclining ability.

RESPAWN HIGH STAKES-R Gaming Chair features:

The Fortnite edition High Stakes gaming rocker is anything but a gamble This chair is the perfect solution for the console gamer, level up from those old school rockers by being lifted up to the right height This gaming chair was designed with the console gamer in mind to help support you through casual to extreme gaming sessions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!