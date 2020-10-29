With Xbox Series S/X console releases just around the corner, it’s important to have a top-tier television to play on. To help aid this, a limited edition Samsung QLED Cyberpunk TV giveaway has launched. Not only will this unit feature a standout Cyberpunk 2077 design, it will also be able to display 4K content at 120Hz. A “low millisecond response time” takes things even further. Continue reading to learn how you may be able to participate in the giveaway.

Samsung QLED Cyberpunk TV giveaway beckons code crackers

While many of us are excited about the implications of 4K gaming at 120Hz, some are bound to be disappointed when they realize that their current television isn’t fully compatible. For this reason, Xbox, Samsung, and CD PROJEKT RED are giving code crackers a chance to win a TV that’s truly ready for the next-generation Xbox Series S/X.

On top of scoring a Samsung QLED Cyberpunk TV, the lucky winner will also snag an Xbox Series X along with a copy of Cyberpunk 2077. It should come as no surprise that these are paired, as the snagging any next-generation console to play on the new TV could prove difficult with such high demand over the holiday season.

So how does this giveaway work?

Anyone wanting to participate can join in the fun right away at Samsung’s QLEDecode website. There you’ll need to “locate and complete the hidden, password-protected Contest registration form” to qualify. Your chance to complete the form ends once 15 semi-finalists have filled it out or November 6 has arrived.

From there, all 15 semi-finalists will need to submit a one-minute video “describing why he or she should advance to be a Finalist.” Five folks will then be chosen to tackle the final challenge. Anyone daunted by these steps could just buy a 4K, 120Hz-ready television, but where’s the fun in that?

9to5Toys’ Take

A chance to win a Samsung QLED Cyberpunk TV? What’s not to like? While competition is likely to be high, there’s no real downside to joining in on the fun. Unlike many other giveaways, this one stands out as it serves as a fun way to fill the time with a truly unique prize lingering at the end.

The only disappointing factor for us is that there will only be just one limited-edition Samsung QLED Cyberpunk TV given away. Obviously this drives up competition and makes the product even more valuable, but it also will undoubtedly lead many to give up before even trying. At any rate, kudos to Samsung and Xbox for teaming up to create such an exciting game and giveaway during these odd and challenging times.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!