The North Face takes up to 60% off jackets, vests, pullovers, more from $25

Today only, Steep and Cheap takes up to 60% off The North Face’s past-season styles. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on jackets, pullovers, vests, accessories, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the women’s Etip Gloves that would make a wonderful holiday gift idea. Originally priced at $45, however during the sale you can find them for $25. These gloves have four way stretch for convienience and are touchscreen compatible. They would make an awesome stocking stuffer and they were designed with a thick material to help keep your hands warm in cool weather. Head below the jump to find even more great deals from The North Face or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

