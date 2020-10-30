Now that October is on the way out, all of the Black Friday ads are beginning to drop, and today we’re getting a look at what retailer Belk has in store this holiday shopping season. With discounts on everything from tech to home goods and more, Belk is also rolling out same-day delivery and curbside pickup perks this holiday season. Head below for a closer look at what to expect and our highlights.

Belk details 2020’s Black Friday plans

Unlike many of the other retailers like Costco, Walmart, and Best Buy who are opting to begin the discounting festivities long before the actual shopping event rolls around, Belk is waiting for closer to Black Friday proper to kick things off. Starting on November 20, the retailer will begin its Ultimate Black Friday Bash with a collection of discounts spanning everything from tech to home goods, holiday decor, and more.

You’ll find various deals go live in the week leading up to Black Friday, with Belk opting to close its in-store doors on Thanksgiving. The retailer’s physical locations will reopen on Friday at 7 a.m. for those looking to do their shopping in-stores. But to help incentivize shoppers to be a bit more safe, Belk will be rolling out some extra perks for delivery and curbside pickup.

Online shopping perks rolled out

Those who opt to shop online and have their order delivered will be able to enjoy same-day delivery where there is a Belk location nearby. Or if you opt for Belk’s curbside pickup, you’ll save an extra 10% off your order. This service is only available from 4 through 11 p.m. There’s also a promotion where customers have a chance to win the value of their order up to $575 for taking advantage of curbside pickup.

But when it comes to actual deals, Belk is delivering a pretty expansive roster of offerings to help check off presents for everyone on your list. Tech is taking a pretty big seat up front for the 2020 holiday shopping season, and the Belk Black Friday ad showcases quite a few of those top picks. Amazon’s latest Echo Dot will be marked down to $29 from its usual $50 going rate alongside a collection of other Alexa accessories and Ring smart home releases.

You’ll also be able to save on a series of Dyson products including cordless stick vacuums and more. A particularly notable price cut on this Toastmaster Air Fryer at $25 will probably fly off the shelves, and there’s even more home goods where that came from.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

