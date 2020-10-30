Converse Halloween Sale offers select styles for just $25

The Converse Halloween Sale offers hundreds of styles for just $25 with promo code TREAT25 at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Modern Neutrals Chuck Taylor Sneaker. This style is currently marked down to just $25 and originally was priced at $65. These sneakers can be worn by both men or women alike and are available in two color options. The rigid outsole promotes traction and they’re also a nice option for fall weather. You can easily pair this style with jeans, leggings, khakis, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers $25 (Orig. $55)
- Modern Neutrals Chuck Taylor $25 (Orig. $65)
- One Star CC Slip $25 (Orig. $60)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Street Mid $25 (Orig. $60)
- Hack to School Star Player $25 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Chuck Taylor All Star Madison $25 (Orig. $45)
- Dream Weave Chuck Taylor $25 (Orig. $65)
- Hacked Fashion High Tops $25 (Orig. $60)
- Summer Chuck Taylor Sneaker $25 (Orig. $55)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Slip $25 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
