Home Depot slashes up to 50% off outdoor accessories, fire pits, more today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 50% outdoor accessories and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Oldcastle Hudson Stone Round Fire Pit Kit for $349. As a comparison, it typically goes for $400 at Home Depot and as much as $500 at other retailers. If you’re thinking about hosting friends outside while social distancing this winter, having a fire pit is a good idea to help stay warm. This kit includes everything you need, including the stone, metal insert, and more. Plus, with step-by-step instructions, it should be fairly easy to put together. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the Greens Fence 48- by 31-inch Cedar Elevated Garden Bed for $121. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and just under our previous $125 mention. This raised garden bed is made of cedar and is elevated to take the grunt work out of planting veggies and more. It’s a great option if you’d like to plant some fresh produce on your apartment balcony. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on outdoor essentials for your space. You’ll also find various Halloween decorations discounted as part of this promotion, making it a great time to take advantage of local pickup and outfit your space for the weekend.

Oldcastle Hudson Stone Kit features:

12 in. height, 30 in. inside diameter, 40 in. outside diameter

42 stones and 1 metal fire ring included

Each stone is 4 in. x 8.5 in. x 5.5 in. and weighs 13.5 lbs.

For outdoor wood burning fires

Please see installation guide for easy step by step assembly instructions

Overall weight: 568 lbs.

