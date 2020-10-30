Logitech’s MX Master 3 mouse, MX Vertical, Craft Advanced keyboard, much more from $80.50

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $80.42 shipped when you add a filler item to your cart and use the code 59885 at checkout. Normally selling for $100 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by more than $1 and is the best price we’ve tracked in a while. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your productivity at home, this is a great option. You’ll find Logitech’s unique “infinite scroll wheel” here that goes from clicking to smooth scrolling, allowing you to traverse pages with ease. There’s also a side-scroll wheel by your thumb, giving you the ability to navigate documents, Excel spreadsheets, Photoshop files, or even Final Cut timelines like no other mouse on the market. Plus, it’s entirely customizable to do exactly what you want or need it to do. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Ready to learn more? Our hands-on review is a must-read for you then.

Remember, with all products listed below, you’ll need to add a filler item to your cart and use the code 59885 at checkout.

Other Logitech items on sale at Staples:

Are you in need of a gaming peripheral upgrade? Well, right now Razer and Logitech gear is up to 50% off at Amazon. Prices start as low as $40 and you’ll find mice, keyboards, and much more available here.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!