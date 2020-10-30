Logitech’s MX Master 3 mouse, MX Vertical, Craft Advanced keyboard, much more from $80.50

-
mac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsLogitechStaples
Get this deal Save big $80.50+

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $80.42 shipped when you add a filler item to your cart and use the code 59885 at checkout. Normally selling for $100 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by more than $1 and is the best price we’ve tracked in a while. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your productivity at home, this is a great option. You’ll find Logitech’s unique “infinite scroll wheel” here that goes from clicking to smooth scrolling, allowing you to traverse pages with ease. There’s also a side-scroll wheel by your thumb, giving you the ability to navigate documents, Excel spreadsheets, Photoshop files, or even Final Cut timelines like no other mouse on the market. Plus, it’s entirely customizable to do exactly what you want or need it to do. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Ready to learn more? Our hands-on review is a must-read for you then.

Remember, with all products listed below, you’ll need to add a filler item to your cart and use the code 59885 at checkout.

Other Logitech items on sale at Staples:

Are you in need of a gaming peripheral upgrade? Well, right now Razer and Logitech gear is up to 50% off at Amazon. Prices start as low as $40 and you’ll find mice, keyboards, and much more available here.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Logitech Staples

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Logitech’s G604 LIGHTSPEED wireless mouse hits $70 (30% off), more from $31.50

$31.50+ Learn More
33% off

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Gaming Keyboard on sale from $125 (Save 22%), more from $40

From $40 Learn More
Review

Razer Naga Pro Review: Highly customizable mouse without the hassle [Video]

Watch now! Learn More

Rocket League freebies: $10 Epic Game Store credit and new PS Plus DLC Pack

FREE Learn More
$150 off

Always walk out to a warm car with Compustar’s 2-way remote start system, now $250 installed

$250 Learn More
Shop now

Assemble LEGO’s Dubai and Tokyo Skylines at $53, more kits starting at $12

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Day by Day PRO, Spirit Roots, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Converse Halloween Sale offers select styles for just $25

$25 Learn More