Save up to 50% on Razer and Logitech gaming keyboards, mice, more from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard for $179.99 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, today’s offer saves you 22% and marks the very first time this keyboard has gone on sale in any capacity. As one of Logitech’s latest battlestation upgrades, its new G915 TKL Keyboard sports a wireless design powered by the brand’s Lightspeed connectivity. There’s an aircraft-grade aluminum build alongside RGB lighting, 40-hour battery life, and low profile mechanical switches. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 490 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $40.

Other notable PC gaming accessories:

We’re also still tracking a Halloween sale at Razer that’s taking up to 50% off select gaming accessories starting at $50. You’ll also want to check out the new SteelSeries Aerox 3/Wireless ultralight mice that just launched, as well as everything else in our PC gaming guide.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Keyboard features:

G915 TKL is a new class of wireless mechanical gaming keyboard with three selections of low-profile GL switches and pro-grade 1 ms LIGHTSPEED wireless. Capable of delivering 40 hours of non-stop gaming on a full charge.. Fully customizable per-key, LIGHTSYNC RGB technology also reacts to in-game action, audio and screen color as you choose.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!