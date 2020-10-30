It’s been a busy week for Black Friday announcements, and Newegg is the latest company to introduce its November sale plans. Guaranteeing Black Friday discounts the entire month of November, this year’s “Black November,” as the company is calling it, includes Newegg’s first-ever ‘Black Friday Price Protection.’ This assures customers that when they shop Newegg.com anytime during the month of November, it’s the best price that will be offered throughout its sale event.

Now in its 12th year of doing Black November, Newegg is preparing to start offering its Black Friday prices on Sunday. This is the first year, however, that the company is offering what it calls Black Friday Price Protection. This ensures that when you shop at the website, whatever price you pay on discounted items will be as low as it’ll go all month.

“We anticipate customers shopping earlier than ever this year, so we’re kicking off Black November with massive discounts across the board starting at midnight on November 1,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg’s Global CEO. “And to remove any doubt about whether customers are getting the best deal offered on Newegg.com, our new Black Friday Price Protection guarantees the lowest possible prices throughout the month of November.”

The Price Protection works in a quite simple way. Essentially, Black Friday prices will run from November 1 through 22. If you make a purchase on or before November 30 for a product that features the “Black Friday Price Protection” badge, then Newegg will automatically refund you the difference on December 7. Learn more about the policy on Newegg’s landing page.

Newegg’s Black Friday plans include multiple sales throughout the month

To start with, Newegg’s November sales begins with a 3-day Black November Kickoff Sale starting Sunday. This runs through Wednesday, when the company’s Black November Gaming Edition begins. You’ll find great deals on g gaming components, systems, and storage here through November 8.

After that, on November 9, Newegg will begin its actual Black Friday Start Early Sale, which runs for two weeks and goes up until Black Friday itself. On November 23, Newegg will begin its week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday event with site-wide savings on products from all categories.

Our first look at Newegg Black Friday deals:

That’s far from everything Newegg has planned for this year’s sale events, as it only scratches the surface. Be sure to stay tuned for when we take the wraps off the rest of the company’s Black Friday discounts throughout the month of November.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our handy guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

