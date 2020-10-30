A power bank adorns PowerA’s Windows 10 + Android Game Controller: $52.50 (Reg. $70)

-
AmazonPowerA
Get this deal Reg. $70 $52.50

Amazon is offering the PowerA MOGA XP5-A Plus Bluetooth Controller for $52.49 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter whether you’re playing on a Windows 10 PC or Android device, this controller is ready to level up your gaming experience. It’s ready to tackle cloud gaming services and even wields a built-in 3,000mAh power bank for topping off your smartphone. A detachable phone clip is included and two mappable buttons allow you to create a gaming experience tailored to your needs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you already have an Xbox controller, you could grab PowerA’s MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip at $11 instead. Granted, it doesn’t have a built-in power bank, but going this route would allow you to use something already in your possession. Plus, it’s much less of an expenditure.

And for those times when Switch is calling your name, PowerA’s Enhanced Wired Switch Controllers are down to $12.50. You read that right. This low cost makes it incredibly affordable to kick compact Joy-Con controllers to the curb in favor of a more-relaxed full-size solution. Swing by the sale to see all of the discounted styles.

PowerA MOGA Bluetooth Controller features:

  • Improve your mobile gameplay vs. Touchscreen on hundreds of controller-enabled games
  • Enhance your play across Android mobile, PC and cloud gaming platforms with one Controller
  • Charge your phone while you play or between sessions with integrated power bank
  • Gain a competitive advantage with two mappable advanced gaming Buttons
  • Detachable phone Clip with adjustable arm fits devices up to 79mm (3.12″) wide

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

PowerA

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Home Depot slashes up to 50% off outdoor accessories, f...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

PowerA’s new Xbox Series S/X charging gear and controllers now live from $20

Pre-order Learn More
Review

Review: Razer takes iPhone gaming next level with Kishi MFi controller [Video]

Watch now! Learn More

Tested: Anker PowerCore Play 6K is an affordable iPhone and Android controller

Learn More
30% off

Save 30% on PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Switch Controllers at $35: Pokémon, Zelda, more

$35 Learn More
Save 40%

At $6, it’s time to nab PowerA’s Switch Lite Stealth Case Kit (Save 40%, New low)

$6 Learn More

October’s best LEGO Ideas include Among Us, My Neighbor Totoro, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $69

Physically back up iPhone data with SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Drive, now $56 (Reg. $69)

$56 Learn More
Reg. $10+

Halloween magazine sale from under $5/yr.: GQ, Wired, Men’s Health, more

$5/yr. Learn More