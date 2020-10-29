PowerA Enhanced Wired Switch Controllers hit Amazon low at $12.50 (Reg. $25), more

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch. This time around, you can score the Mario Vintage or Mario White models for $12.49 each with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $25, both of these deals are new all-time lows and the first major discounts we have tracked on Amazon. Officially licensed, they bring a wired Pro Controller setup to your system for much less than the Nintendo pricing and feature Mario iconography with a detachable 10-foot cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

At $12.50, this is about as affordable as a officially licensed controller gets. However, we also spotted the Zelda Breath of The Wild PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch down at $12.50 Prime shipped today as well. Also regularly $25, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. 

But the Nintendo Switch controllers and accessory deals certainly don’t stop there. We have a host of controllers, docks, and cases on sale from $5 right here, not to mention 30% off the wireless version of today’s featured deal from $35

Then go check out PowerA’s new Super Mario Switch Controllers, the now more affordable Joy-Con replacements, and everything you need to know about Mario Kart Live

More on the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller:

  • Ergonomic design with Nintendo Switch button layout
  • Video game controller features 3.5mm audio jack and mappable advanced gaming Buttons
  • Detachable 10ft USB cable with Velcro strap
  • No batteries required
  • Officially Licensed from Nintendo

