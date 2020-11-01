Bundle DJI Mavic Air 2 with a spare battery and more for $789 ($934 value)

Costco is currently offering its members the DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone bundled with an extra battery and 128GB SanDisk microSD card for $789 shipped. Usually you’d pay $799 for the quadcopter by itself, with the added accessories bringing the total value up to $934. Today’s offer saves you over 15% and marks one of the first price cuts of any kind on one of DJI’s latest additions to its lineup. The Mavic Air 2 delivers a folding design that can easily be stowed away in between flight sessions. Each of the included batteries will net you 34-minutes of air time, and the built-in 3-axis gimbal pairs with a 48MP camera for capturing aerial photos and videos. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,700 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. More details below.

Those just getting in the quadcopter game may find that the DJI Mavic Mini will be a better way to take to the skies. It’s a great option for drone pilots who haven’t logged a lot of flight time, with its more affordable $399 price tag bringing a 3-axis motorized gimbal into the mix for recording smooth 2.7K HD videos.

DJI Mavic Air 2 features:

A midrange drone with flagship features, the DJI Mavic Air 2 combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly. The 3-axis gimbal sports a 1/2″ CMOS sensor capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video, and up to 48MP stills. In addition, photos, panoramas, and video can be captured in HDR for more dynamic results.

