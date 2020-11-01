iPod touch deals from $150 for a limited time at Woot

-
Applewoot
Get this deal $199+ $150

Woot offers the 6th Generation Apple’s iPod touch with 32GB of storage for $149.99, which is down from the usual $199 price tag. Upgrade to the 128GB model for $199.99 (Reg. $299). Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Today’s deals match the best we’ve seen in 2020 as well as our previous mention. Notable features here include a 4-inch display that’s powered by Apple’s A8 chip. You can also count on an 8MP camera and 1080p HD recording as well. It’s a great option for the kids who don’t need a full-on iPhone with cellular connectivity.

Put your savings to work and grab this clear case over at Amazon for another layer of protection. It’s available in various hues so you can get just the right look for your new iPod touch. Not to mention it has stellar ratings from thousands of Amazon reviewers.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple iPod touch features:

  • .1-mm ultra thin design
  • 4-inch Multi-Touch Retina display
  • Wi-Fi enabled, Bluetooth 4.1
  • A8 chip with 64-bit architecture
  • 1080p HD video recording
  • 8-megapixel iSight camera
  • FaceTime HD Camera
  • iTunes and the App Store, Siri, iMessage
  • FaceTime, Game Center, e-mail, Safari web browser

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Anker iPhone and Android chargers now up to 43% off sta...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Best Buy and Amazon kick-off big Apple event sales ahead of next week’s keynote

Shop now! Learn More
Reg. $10

Swap your Apple Watch band style with this 3-pack for $7

$7 Learn More

JCPenney Black Friday Ad 2020: Instant Pot, home goods, more highlight this year’s sale

Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new November releases: Star Wars, Ideas, holiday, and much more

Read more Learn More
$934 value

Bundle DJI Mavic Air 2 with a spare battery and more for $789 ($934 value)

$789 Learn More
Up to 80% off

Expand your Kindle library with up to 80% off eBooks from $1

From $1 Learn More
50% off

Grab a Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Maker for $120 and save 50%

$120 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Upgrade to a memory foam mattress at up to 30% off, more from $68

From $68 Learn More