Black Friday 2020 prep rolls on as JCPenney becomes the latest retailer to unveil its ad and Thanksgiving week shopping plans. This year’s event will take place over a 4-day period, however, there will also be rotating sales throughout the month of November, as well. JCPenney will be utilizing its heavy coupon-focused shopping experience throughout the holidays, with extra discounts for those willing to clip ads and sign-up for various promotions. Head below for full details.

JCPenney unwraps Black Friday 2020 ad

This year’s JCPenney sale will start on November 25 and go through November 28. The ad is smaller than in year’s past and is very coupon-focused this time around. JCPenney is displaying multiple prices throughout its Black Friday ad this year as a means of noting the extra savings that come with taking advantage of various coupon promotions

There’s a heavy focus on kitchen and home goods, once again, as you’d expect at JCPenney. We’re expecting to see a few notable deals, such as the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $70, which is down from the usual $100 or more price tag. Check out the ad scan below for additional details.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

