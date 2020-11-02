Amazon First Reads November eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

Black Friday is on the horizon and Amazon’s November selection of First Reads FREE eBooks is available for your enjoyment. Subscribers to Amazon’s Prime 2-day shipping service receive early access to new Kindle books for FREE (Reg. $6) before these titles are released. Head below for a look at this month’s freebies.

Drop by the Amazon First Reads hub to see each of this month’s selection of free titles. Prime members can download one of the eight eBooks to a Kindle device or to the free iOS/Android app. Those without a subscription can still pick up an individual title for $1.99 (Reg. $6). Either way, your new eBook becomes a permanent part of your library.

November Amazon First Reads titles include:

