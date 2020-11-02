Simplify cooking with Anova’s Smart Sous Vide Nano: $90 (Reg. $129)

Daily Steals is offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $89.99 shipped. That’s $39 off the typical rate, undercuts Amazon’s discount by $19, and comes within $5 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. Once armed with Anova Nano, you’ll be ready to nail recipe-making “every time” thanks to its ability to consistently cook your meals. Unlike many other models, this Anova offering features Bluetooth connectivity to allow control from a paired smartphone. It’s “small enough to fit into your kitchen drawer” yet “powerful enough to prepare food for a table of four.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need a Sous Vide-ready cooking container? No worries, as today’s savings leave you with enough left over to snag EVERIE’s 12-quart container at $30. It bundles a collapsible lid that’s ready to hold your new Anova Nano perfectly in place.

And for those of you that are in need of a new blender, you shouldn’t miss out on Ninja Supra. It’s fallen to $100, a price that shaves $70 off what you’d typical have to spend. It boasts a 1200W blending system, doubles as an 8-quart food processor, and can crush “ice, whole fruits, and vegetables in seconds.”

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Nano features:

At almost 2 inches smaller than the original Anova Precision Cooker, Nano is small enough to fit into your kitchen drawer for quick and easy storage, but powerful enough to prepare food for a table of four. Nano easily attaches to any stock pot or container with a fixed clamp, and is constructed of super durable plastic that’s easy to clean.

