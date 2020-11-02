Ninja’s Supra Kitchen Blender doubles as a food processor, now $100 (Reg. $170)

Walmart is now offering the Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor for $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to $170, this model fetches $150 at Amazon in renewed and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is a 1200W blending system that doubles as an 8-quart food processor for meal preparations with Ninja’s Total Crushing Technology. It can crush “ice, whole fruits, and vegetables in seconds,” as well as shipping with a pair of Nutri Ninja cups (on-the-go lids included) for your daily smoothie and a dough hook for mixing. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

Now, if the whole food processor side of things is overkill for your daily protein shake, take a look at the Ninja Personal Blender at $50 shipped. This one is ideal for smoothies and is even great for light meal prep. At half the price, it won’t be as powerful or versatile, but it also carries stellar ratings from over 8,200 Amazon customers. 

The kitchenware deals don’t stop there though. We also spotted some solid offers on the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus at Amazon today as well as this Chefman Belgian Waffle Maker and even more right here. You’ll also want to check out today’s iRobot robotic vacuums at up to $200 off

More on the Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System:

The versatile Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor boasts a powerful 1200 watt, 1.5 horsepower motor with Total Crush Technology to easily break down fruits and vegetables or chop up large pieces of ice. Take advantage of its food processing, frozen food blending, and dough-mixing functions to simplify your cooking process. An included extra large 72-ounce pitcher with a multi-blade setup and extra large 8 cup food processor bowl make serving a variety of guests easy. 

