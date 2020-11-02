Latest 10.2-inch iPad from Apple starts at $299

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $399. You can also grab the entry-level 32GB model for $299. Free shipping is available for all. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention.

Apple’s latest iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with up to 128GB of storage. iPadOS delivers added functionality alongside support for Apple Pencil and more. You’ll find an 8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP lens on the front, plus a 10-hour battery on the inside.

Make the most of your savings today and add this top-rated case from JETech to your setup. This folio will wrap around your case and deliver automatic sleep and wake functionality. There’s also the ability to set up your tablet at different heights, which is perfect for watching movies and shows. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by over 25,000 Amazon reviewers.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

  • Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display
  • A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

