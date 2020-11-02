Bring a Chefman Belgian Waffle Maker home today for just $15 (2020 low, 50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $30 at Best Buy and Amazon, today’s offer is $5 below our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked all year. If you’re in the market for a new waffle maker to use over the holidays, this is certainly with a look. This Belgian waffle maker features a unique wrap-around channel to prevent batter over flows alongside seven shade settings and non-stick coating. It ships with a 160ml measuring cup and the 4+ star rating from over 3,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to typical Belgian waffle makers, $15 is about as affordable as it gets right now. Even the usually rock-bottom Oster Belgian Waffle Maker is going for a couple bucks more than today’s lead deals. It won’t provide those larger Belgian-style waffles, but it might be worth taking a look at the Dash Mini Maker for $10 as well. Its capacity isn’t quite as large, but this little versatile cooker can handle jut about any mini meal in mind.

The best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus is seeing some big-time price drops in today’s Gold Box sale and be sure to dig into our home goods guide for even more. For go smart and browse through today’s eufy HomeKit deals from $28.

More on the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker:

It’s time to make a change to your waffle routine! Fresh Belgian waffles and a clean counter-top have always been the unachievable dream for the home cook and breakfast enthusiast. With the mess-free, Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker, Chefman has made those dreams a reality. Gone are the days of worrying about batter leakage and overflow only to see it end up all over the countertop. Designed with a wrap-around channel to catch any excess batter this unique feature prevents any batter from overflowing or leaking; measuring cup included for easy pouring and rests on the side of your bowl.

