Amazon’s eufy Gold Box offers HomeKit cameras, smart doorbells, more from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, eufy Home via Amazon offers up to 30% off its security accessories and more. Our top pick is the HomeKit 2K Indoor Camera for $27.99. Regularly $40, today’s deal matches our previous mention and the all-time low. This model offers full 2K video feeds, making it easy to see what’s happening on your camera and more. With HomeKit compatibility, you’ll be able to easily pull up your camera within the Home app and more. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well. “Advanced” night vision rounds out the list of notable features on this affordable camera. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the 1080p Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt for $27.99, whic his also down from the usual $40 price tag. The latest camera from eufy are headlined by HomeKit support with its Pan & Tilt model bringing additional functionality to the table. As its name suggests, when movement is detected, it will follow the person, animal, etc over its 360-degree field of view. Users will receive alerts and footage is kept on local storage. It’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit video to your space. Best of all? No hub required. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on Anker cameras and other smart home essentials for taking your setup to the next level.

eufy 2K Indoor Cam features:

Relevant Recordings: The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.

The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.

Communicate From Your Camera: Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

