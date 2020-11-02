CORSAIR’s 240mm RGB AiO delivers ample cooling for AMD Zen 3 priced from $87

Newegg is offering the CORSAIR iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT 240mm All-in-One Liquid Cooler for $106.99 shipped with the code 3WTBKNV26 at checkout. Drop the price further to $86.99 shipped when you opt to use the mail-in rebate. For comparison, it goes for $120 at Amazon and today’s deal beats the all-time low there by as much as $16. If you’re ready to rock AMD’s upcoming Zen 3 Ryzen processors, then be sure you have plenty of cooling to enjoy some overclocking headroom. Upgrading from a standard air cooler to an AiO liquid one delivers increased performance, lower temperatures, and generally a quieter build overall. I recently switched to NZXT’s Kraken X73 AiO and really enjoy the performance enhancements it delivers. CORSAIR’s iCUE H100i delivers an RGB design, high-quality pump, and 240mm radiator in one sleek package. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t want to deal with mail-in rebates or liquid coolers, be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 is my personal favorite air cooler. I’ve used this in multiple builds, and even enjoyed the previous Dark Rock Pro 3 in one of my older desktops. It offers insane performance for its size and is whisper quiet. Coming in at just under $90, this is a killer cooler if you aren’t ready to venture into liquid-filled models.

Something else to consider is the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo. This cult-classic cooler is one that is generally a go-to for those who want to upgrade from their stock cooler, but who aren’t ready to drop nearly $100 on a higher-end model. It comes in at $35 and I’ve also used it in various computer builds, so I can vouch for its quality, even though it’s a very affordable model.

CORSAIR iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT AiO Cooler features:

Two 120 millimeter corsair ML series magnetic Levitation PWM fans deliver improved airflow for extreme CPU cooling performance

16 individually addressable RGB LEDs light up the pump head to produce stunning customizable lighting effects to match your build

Experience incredible cooling performance with each fan running from 400 to 2 400 RPM while in operation

Zero RPM cooling profiles In corsair iCUE software allow fans to stop entirely at low temperatures eliminating fan noise

