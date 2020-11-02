CORSAIR’s 240mm RGB AiO delivers ample cooling for AMD Zen 3 priced from $87

Newegg is offering the CORSAIR iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT 240mm All-in-One Liquid Cooler for $106.99 shipped with the code 3WTBKNV26 at checkout. Drop the price further to $86.99 shipped when you opt to use the mail-in rebate. For comparison, it goes for $120 at Amazon and today’s deal beats the all-time low there by as much as $16. If you’re ready to rock AMD’s upcoming Zen 3 Ryzen processors, then be sure you have plenty of cooling to enjoy some overclocking headroom. Upgrading from a standard air cooler to an AiO liquid one delivers increased performance, lower temperatures, and generally a quieter build overall. I recently switched to NZXT’s Kraken X73 AiO and really enjoy the performance enhancements it delivers. CORSAIR’s iCUE H100i delivers an RGB design, high-quality pump, and 240mm radiator in one sleek package. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
If you don’t want to deal with mail-in rebates or liquid coolers, be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 is my personal favorite air cooler. I’ve used this in multiple builds, and even enjoyed the previous Dark Rock Pro 3 in one of my older desktops. It offers insane performance for its size and is whisper quiet. Coming in at just under $90, this is a killer cooler if you aren’t ready to venture into liquid-filled models.
Something else to consider is the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo. This cult-classic cooler is one that is generally a go-to for those who want to upgrade from their stock cooler, but who aren’t ready to drop nearly $100 on a higher-end model. It comes in at $35 and I’ve also used it in various computer builds, so I can vouch for its quality, even though it’s a very affordable model.
CORSAIR iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT AiO Cooler features:
- Two 120 millimeter corsair ML series magnetic Levitation PWM fans deliver improved airflow for extreme CPU cooling performance
- 16 individually addressable RGB LEDs light up the pump head to produce stunning customizable lighting effects to match your build
- Experience incredible cooling performance with each fan running from 400 to 2 400 RPM while in operation
- Zero RPM cooling profiles In corsair iCUE software allow fans to stop entirely at low temperatures eliminating fan noise
