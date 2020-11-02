Give your home theater a visual upgrade with this $9 USB-powered RGB LED strip

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its App-enabled 6.56-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $9.20 Prime shipped with the code U8KBSMOX at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to give your home theater a nice upgrade, this is a killer option. It goes behind your TV and is powered by the built-in USB port, meaning your setup will still be nice and clean without excess wires running to a wall outlet. It can be controlled either over Bluetooth with an app on your phone or via the built-in hub on the strip, giving you multiple ways to change the color, brightness, or power. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

When it comes to LED strips, this is among the best pricing that we can find. However, you can ditch the well-known Govee brand to save some cash. This USB-powered LED strip is 6.56-feet long, similar to today’s lead deal. However, instead of sporting an app for control, you’ll have to use a remote. But, at under $7 Prime shipped, it’ll leave a few extra dollars in your pocket.

Speaking of home theater upgrades, LG’s CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs are currently up to $650 off. Sporting 120Hz refresh rates, they are ready for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next week, and you’ll find new Amazon lows available across the board.

Govee RGB LED Strip features:

  • TV LED Backlight: Create a home theatre-like enjoyment by adding colored light behind TV, PC, laptop etc. Simply stick 4 / 3 back sides for a 40-60inch tv to light up ambience. The tv light strip is 6.56ft long.
  • Customize Your Lighting: Easily dim / brighten over 16 million colors to decorate your room with led tv lights. Automatic memory function can easily maintain your favorite settings; the strip light automatically selects the brightness level and color you chose before.
  • Convenient Dual Control Methods: Hassle-free Govee Home App offers multiple scene modes such as morning, dating, movie. Choose colors, flash or fade effect to DIY your lighting style. With a physical controller, you can transform your visual feeling with simple buttons.

