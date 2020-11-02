LG’s CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs are PS5-ready at up to $650 off (New Amazon lows)

-
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterLG
Up to $650 off

Amazon is currently offering the LG CX 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,396.99 shipped. Usually fetching $2,000, it just recently dropped to around $1,600, and is now down the additional $200. Today’s offer is $100 below our previous mention and marking a new Amazon all-time low. If you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X on the way, it’s time to upgrade your TV to take advantage of the latest consoles’ perks. This LG OLED offering delivers 4K HDR picture alongside NVIDIA G-Sync support and pixel-level dimming. There’s also intro graded AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and streaming media features as well as four HDMI inputs, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 775 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re really looking to bring the theater home, you can also score the 65-inch version of LG’s CX OLED TV for $1,849.99. The price will automatically drop at checkout. Usually fetching $2,500, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $400 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. You’re getting nearly an identical package here, just with a larger 65-inch panel here.

We’re also still tracking a pair of discounts on Sony’s 4K Smart Android TVs, which are on sale from $520. Delivering new all-time low pricing, you’ll be able to save upwards of $350 on either of the home theater upgrades.

LG 55-inch CX 4K OLED TV features:

Enjoy apps and internet-based content at four times the resolution of Full HD with the LG CXPUA 55″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV. This 54.6″ OLED TV features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, allowing you to view detailed UHD images, and the enhanced black and contrast levels of OLED technology helps colors seem more vibrant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Home Theater LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts USB-C charge...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Halloween TV deals: VIZIO 65-inch 4K OLED with AirPlay $1,500, TCL 55-inch 4K $200, more

From $100 Learn More
Up to 22% off

elago’s AirPods/Pro Ice Cream Cases fall to new lows from $11.50 (Save up to 22%)

From $11.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks Electric String Trimmer $103, Benelli E-bike $500, more

Learn More
Save 23%

CRAFTSMAN drill and screwdriving bit sets drop to $10 (Save 23%)

$10 Learn More
$100 off

DNA test kits up to $100 off at Amazon: AncestryDNA and 23andMe from $59

$59+ Learn More

OWC’s new Elektron USB-C SSDs offer 1,011MB/s speeds with a miniature design

Buy now Learn More
70% off

Steve Madden, Sperry, Rockport, more up to 70% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

From $30 Learn More
50% off

PDP Charizard Battle Switch Travel Case hits all-time low at $10 (50% off) + more

$10 Learn More