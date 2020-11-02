LG’s CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs are PS5-ready at up to $650 off (New Amazon lows)

Amazon is currently offering the LG CX 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,396.99 shipped. Usually fetching $2,000, it just recently dropped to around $1,600, and is now down the additional $200. Today’s offer is $100 below our previous mention and marking a new Amazon all-time low. If you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X on the way, it’s time to upgrade your TV to take advantage of the latest consoles’ perks. This LG OLED offering delivers 4K HDR picture alongside NVIDIA G-Sync support and pixel-level dimming. There’s also intro graded AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and streaming media features as well as four HDMI inputs, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 775 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re really looking to bring the theater home, you can also score the 65-inch version of LG’s CX OLED TV for $1,849.99. The price will automatically drop at checkout. Usually fetching $2,500, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $400 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. You’re getting nearly an identical package here, just with a larger 65-inch panel here.

We’re also still tracking a pair of discounts on Sony’s 4K Smart Android TVs, which are on sale from $520. Delivering new all-time low pricing, you’ll be able to save upwards of $350 on either of the home theater upgrades.

LG 55-inch CX 4K OLED TV features:

Enjoy apps and internet-based content at four times the resolution of Full HD with the LG CXPUA 55″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV. This 54.6″ OLED TV features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, allowing you to view detailed UHD images, and the enhanced black and contrast levels of OLED technology helps colors seem more vibrant.

