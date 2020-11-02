This Kershaw framelock-assisted knife is yours for $31 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw AM-3 Framelock-Assisted Knife for $30.90 shipped. That’s $19 off what it’s been averaging there and is within a buck or so of the lowest price we have tracked. This sleek-looking Kershaw knife boasts a 3-inch black-oxide coated blade. The company opted to use 8Cr13MoV stainless steel and to also implement a framelock-assisted design. When closed this Kershaw measures 3.75 inches, ensuring it will easily fit inside of most pockets. Ratings are still rolling in, but Kershaw is reputable.

Shave $20 off today’s spending when opting for Gerber’s EAB Lite at $13. You won’t have to worry about sharpening this knife as it relies on replaceable utility blades. It’ll actually be a more compact solution when compared with the Kershaw above, measuring just 2.8 inches when closed. For even more options, be sure to peruse our list of the best multi-tools from $5.

If you’re pocketing one of the knives above, there’s a fair chance you may have some DIY bones in your body. This means you might benefit from hearing about the discount we spotted on DEWALT’s 5-piece Nut Driver Set. It’s been marked down to $13, allowing you to scoop it up at 28% off.

Kershaw AM-3 Framelock-Assisted Knife features:

AM-3 Framelock A/O. Assisted opening. 3.75″ closed. 3″ black oxide coated 8Cr13MoV stainless drop point blade. Extended tang. Thumb stud. Pocket clip. Black polished G-10 front handle with black oxide coated stainless back handle. Al Mar Knives design. Boxed. Made in China.

