Metabo HPT 10-inch compound miter saw returns to Amazon low of $89

Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT 10-inch Compound Miter Saw (C10FCGS) for $89 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for between $130 and $150, and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve only tracked a few times before. If you’re just starting out with woodworking or DIY projects, a miter saw like this is an absolute must-have. It can make 45-degree cuts for joining baseboard, chop at 90-degrees for framing, and do much more. This saw from Metabo HPT offers the ability to make cuts at up to a 45-degree bevel, as well as 52-degrees on a miter angle. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use your savings to pick up a spare blade, so you’re always cutting with a fresh edge. Keeping a sharp blade on the saw ensures that your cuts are clean, crisp, and accurate. For just $26.50 at Amazon, you can keep one of Metabo HPT’s 10-inch 60-tooth blades in your workshop, ready to be used at a moment’s notice.

If your projects are out of arm’s reach, Home Depot’s week-long ladder sale is a must-see. You’ll find up to 25% in savings available here, with ladders of all shapes and sizes at killer prices. These deals are only good for this week, so be sure to cash in on the savings before it’s over.

Metabo HPT 10-inch Compound Miter Saw features:

  • 10″ Compound Miter Saw
  • Same tools. New name. Hitachi power tools has renamed to Metabo HPT
  • Miter angle range: 0°-52°, to the right and left for increased flexibility
  • Bevel range: 0°-45˚, to the left with adjustable bevel stops for precision cuts
  • 15 Amp motor delivers high power for the toughest of cuts
  • Large table for better material support with vice clamping system to secure work piece

