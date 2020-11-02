Tacklife’s 12V cordless rotary tool has a built-in LCD + accessory kit at $40

Inies (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife 12V Cordless Rotary Tool for $40.19 shipped with the code TACKLIFEDEAL at checkout. Normally $60, today’s deal saves you 33% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This portable rotary tool offers multiple speeds ranging from 5,000 to 32,000 RPM in 1,000 RPM steps. There’s a built-in LCD that shows you what the current battery percentage and speed is, allowing you to know exactly when it’s time to plug back in. Plus, you’ll even get a kit full of tools to get you up and going as soon as it arrives. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up more tools to tackle projects with. This one includes 36 individual pieces, ranging from saw blades to cut-off wheels and more. For just $14 Prime shipped on Amazon, you’ll find that this is also a #1 best-seller there.

Looking for larger tools to tackle household DIY projects? Well, Metabo HPT’s 10-inch compound miter saw is on sale for $89 shipped right now. Down from its regular rate of up to $150, this is a killer deal on a must-have tool. So, be sure to check it out before the sale ends if it’s something that you’ve been looking for.

Tacklife Cordless Rotary Tool features:

LCD Display: a speed and battery percentage shown by high contrast clear jumbo digits ensure an easy reading for better monitoring your DIY projects.

Portable & High Performance: rechargeable 12-volt Lithium-ion battery and Tacklife's designed motor offers strong power and steady speed with 1000 RPM step change from 5,000 – 32,000 RPM allowing flexible adjustment of rotation speed and accurate tool control.

Slim & ergonomic design: A lightweight design for comfy holding and easy controlling, enables to access small to large spaces to cut, sand, sharpen, engrave and more.

Compatible accessories & attachment: All Tacklife accessories and attachments are fully compatible with our beloved entire line of products, which can be used as a portable drill, sander, engraver, and polisher.

