Tacklife’s 12V cordless rotary tool has a built-in LCD + accessory kit at $40

-
AmazonHome GoodsTacklife
Get this deal $20 off $40

Inies (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife 12V Cordless Rotary Tool for $40.19 shipped with the code TACKLIFEDEAL at checkout. Normally $60, today’s deal saves you 33% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This portable rotary tool offers multiple speeds ranging from 5,000 to 32,000 RPM in 1,000 RPM steps. There’s a built-in LCD that shows you what the current battery percentage and speed is, allowing you to know exactly when it’s time to plug back in. Plus, you’ll even get a kit full of tools to get you up and going as soon as it arrives. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up more tools to tackle projects with. This one includes 36 individual pieces, ranging from saw blades to cut-off wheels and more. For just $14 Prime shipped on Amazon, you’ll find that this is also a #1 best-seller there.

Looking for larger tools to tackle household DIY projects? Well, Metabo HPT’s 10-inch compound miter saw is on sale for $89 shipped right now. Down from its regular rate of up to $150, this is a killer deal on a must-have tool. So, be sure to check it out before the sale ends if it’s something that you’ve been looking for.

Tacklife Cordless Rotary Tool features:

  • LCD Display: a speed and battery percentage shown by high contrast clear jumbo digits ensure an easy reading for better monitoring your DIY projects.
  • Portable & High Performance: rechargeable 12-volt Lithium-ion battery and Tacklife’s designed motor offers strong power and steady speed with 1000 RPM step change from 5,000 – 32,000 RPM allowing flexible adjustment of rotation speed and accurate tool control.
  • Slim & ergonomic design: A lightweight design for comfy holding and easy controlling, enables to access small to large spaces to cut, sand, sharpen, engrave and more.
  • Compatible accessories & attachment: All Tacklife accessories and attachments are fully compatible with our beloved entire line of products, which can be used as a portable drill, sander, engraver, and polisher.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Tacklife

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts USB-C charge...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save $150

Amazon’s DEWALT discounts slice up to $150 off and start at $20

From $20 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

Learn More
$100 off

Metabo HPT’s 12-inch dual-bevel miter saw drops to $199 at Lowe’s

$199 Learn More
From $87

CORSAIR’s 240mm RGB AiO delivers ample cooling for AMD Zen 3 priced from $87

Save now Learn More
30% off

Give your home theater a visual upgrade with this $9 USB-powered RGB LED strip

$9 Learn More

Everything we know about LEGO’s upcoming 9,000-piece Colosseum kit

Learn More
Reg. $269

Score Zinus’ Jen 47-inch Dining Table for $148 at Amazon (Reg. $269)

$148 Learn More
39% off

Amazon 1-day plate and bowl set sale from $10.50 Prime shipped (Up to 39% off)

$10.50+ Learn More