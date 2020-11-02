Turn your favorite brew into delicious draft with this beer tap, now $80 (Reg. $119)

With many bars still closed across the country, you may be craving draft beer. The Tapology 6-Pack Cooler Microfoam Beer Tap lets you recreate the taste at home, using regular store-bought cans. You can get this amazing machine now for just $79.99 (Reg. $119) at 9to5Toys Specials.

We all know that draft tastes better than canned beer. But what exactly is the difference? Besides storage, one major thing is aeration. As the beer is being pumped, air bubbles form and release extra flavor. That’s also why you get a creamy head.

The Microfoam Beer Tap by Tapology essentially does the same thing. The only difference is, the beer is being pumped out of store-bought cans.

To enjoy the draft experience, you simply place a six-pack inside the machine. A built-in cooler keeps the beer at a refreshing temperature, and individual tubes pull delicious liquid from each can.

The beer is then stimulated with sound waves, which cause those bubbles to form. The end result is perfect draft beer, available on demand.

The machine itself is pretty lightweight, and it runs on battery power. This means you can easily take it to BBQs, tailgates, parties, and anywhere else you might need refreshment.

It normally retails for $119, but you can grab the Tapology 6-Pack Cooler Microfoam Beer Tap today for just $79.99 — that is 32% off MSRP.

