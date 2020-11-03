Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro lineup hits new all-time lows on both 11- and 12.9-inch models

Amazon is discounting Apple’s latest iPad Pro models across both screen sizes and configurations. One standout on the 11-inch model is the Cellular 256GB rendition at $999 (Reg. $1,049). Those looking for a larger screen will want to consider the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 128GB model at $939.93, which is nearly $60 off and other new all-time low. Browse through the model listings for both the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro to see all of today’s best deals.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
  • 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
  • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

