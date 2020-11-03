Banana Republic takes extra 60% off clearance and up to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, it’s offering an extra 10% off new arrivals at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Untucked Slim-Fit Flannel Shirt that’s currently marked down to $42. To compare, this shirt was originally priced at $80. This shirt can be worn on its own with jeans or khakis and would look awesome worn under vests or jackets too. Plus, it has a washed feel for extra softness. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Luxe Traveler Jeans $32 (Orig. $129)
- Untucked Slim-Fit Flannel Shirt $42 (Orig. $80)
- Italian Merino Stripe Sweater $42 (Orig. $80)
- Waffle-Knit Henley T-Shirt $37 (Orig. $70)
- Luxury-Touch Performance Half-Zip $46 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sherpa Bomber Jacket $169 (Orig. $209)
- Suede Block Chelsea Boots $136 (Orig. $168)
- Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Top $61 (Orig. $99)
- High-Rise Skinny Jeans $29 (Orig. $119)
- Skinny-Fit Brushed Pants $49 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
