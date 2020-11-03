Banana Republic takes extra 60% off clearance and up to 60% off sitewide

-
FashionBanana Republic
Get this deal 60% off From $20

Banana Republic takes extra 60% off clearance and up to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, it’s offering an extra 10% off new arrivals at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Untucked Slim-Fit Flannel Shirt that’s currently marked down to $42. To compare, this shirt was originally priced at $80. This shirt can be worn on its own with jeans or khakis and would look awesome worn under vests or jackets too. Plus, it has a washed feel for extra softness. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the new Cole Haan Sale that’s offering 50% off boots, jackets, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Banana Republic

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

GAP 48-Hour Flash Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off your purchase

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Old Navy’s early holiday deals take up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your order

From $10 Learn More

LEGO’s Nebulon-B Frigate launching as an Amazon exclusive in coming days

Read more Learn More

Green Deals: ATMOR Electric Tankless Water Heater $135, more

Learn More
Save 35%

Under $14 scores Amazon’s laundry-ready Fabric Storage Bin (Save 35%)

$14 Learn More
80% off

Amazon offers up to 80% off subscription boxes from $1: Succulents, toys, tea, more

$1+ Learn More
Save 50%

Snag DEWALT socket sets and accessories from $10 today at Amazon (Up to 50% off)

From $10 Learn More
$446 value

Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with five accessories for $350 ($446 value)

$350 Learn More