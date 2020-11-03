Blendtec’s Classic 570 Pro Blender + 8-yr. warranty now $198 (Reg. $280+)

Home Depot is now offering the Blendtec Classic 570 Blender for $198.09 shipped. Originally closer to $350, this one starts at over $230 on Amazon right now, is a couple bucks below our previous mention, and is well under the $280 regular price Home Depot charges these days. This is a considerably affordable way to bring a high-quality, professional grade blender into your kitchen arsenal with an 8-year warranty attached. It includes a 90-ounce WildSide blending jar as well as an illuminated LCD timer, one-touch blending, three speed settings, hot and cold programmed cycles, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

For a far more affordable option, take a look at the Oster Reverse Crush Counterforms Blender at $70. This one is robust enough to handle meal preparations as well as your daily smoothie and will save you significantly over today’s pro Blendtec option.

More on the Blendtec Classic 570 Blender:

The Blendtec Classic 570 with Wildside Jar is the ultimate all-in-1-appliance. With programmed cycles that make it easier than ever to create smoothies, salsa, hot soups and more Every Blendtec is professional-grade with some of the most powerful motors in the industry, 1-of the longest warranties in the business and fashion-forward industrial designs that look great on your counter top. Blendtec blenders are the most advanced blenders you can buy.

