Kwikset’s Halo Touchscreen Smart Lock packs 4 ways to unlock at $158 (31% off)

Amazon currently offers the Kwikset Halo Touchscreen Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $158.26 shipped in Venetian Bronze. Typically fetching $229 like you’ll still find at Home Depot, today’s offer is good for a 31% discount, beats our previous mention by $13, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With four different ways to unlock, this connected deadbolt is a versatile option for upgrading your smart home. Alongside smartphone control and integration with Alexa and Assistant, there’s also a built-in touchscreen for using one of 250 customizable codes. And for when you need it, there’s still the option of using a key. Over 865 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind ditching the Wi-Fi connectivity for Bluetooth can bring home the Kwikset Premis Smart Lock at $160 instead. This alternative sports a similar touchscreen design, but brings HomeKit into the mix. As mentioned, you’ll miss out on the native out of home control and other features included on the lead deal thanks to Wi-Fi support.

Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

HALO Wi-Fi Smart Lock is a keyless entry electronic deadbolt featuring SmartKey that allows you to control the lock from anywhere there’s an internet connection–no smart hub or bridge required! Using the Kwikset App, you can lock/unlock the deadbolt, program up to 250 user access codes, and receive notifications of your lock’s use. This single cylinder deadbolt can be locked or unlocked by using the keypad or key from the outside as well as the turn button from the inside.

