A $167 discount graces Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill, now $433.50

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill for $433.49 shipped. That’s $167 off the typical rate there and is the second-best price we have tracked in 2020. Masterbuilt’s 30-inch pellet grill boasts a digital panel that makes it a cinch to toggle power, tweak temps, cook time, and more. Grillers will find a total of 10 different smoker settings, providing an abundance of control surrounding the amount of smoke produced. Inside you’ll find dual porcelain-coated warming racks alongside two cast iron grill grates. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Prepare to cook a boatload of delicious meals with Bear Mountain’s All-Natural BBQ Hardwood Pellets at $19. There’s a bundle of different flavors available ranging from apple to cherry, maple, and more. For this price you get 20 pounds of pellets, an amount that most agree should last in the ballpark of 20 hours or so.

It doesn’t matter if you’d like to cook on-the-go or simply have something more compact, be sure to check out NOMAD’s portable grill and smoker. It recently debuted back in August and caught our attention thanks to its unique briefcase-like design that’s comprised of aircraft-grade aluminum. Read our coverage to learn all about it.

Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill features:

Digital panel controls on/off, temperature, cook and smoke time

10 Smoke settings let you control the amount of smoke produced

Reversible, porcelain-coated, cast iron smoke + sear grates allow you to smoke low-and-slow BBQ recipes, or use the sear side for high heat grilling

