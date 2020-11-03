Microsoft $5 movie sale: The Magnificent Seven, Max Payne, MacGruber, much more

Microsoft is back with its weekly $5 movie sale. One of our top picks is The Magnificent Seven, which goes for $15 at Google Play. The town of Rose Creek is under the control of industrialist Batholomew Bogue. The townspeople are desperate, led by Emma Cullen, and they’re now employing protection from seven outlaws, bounty hunters, gamblers, and hired guns. The mercenaries will end up finding themselves fighting for more than money, so be sure to watch this epic film to find out just what the outcome may be. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, or swing over through Microsoft’s landing page to view everything on sale.

More of our top $5 movies:

Looking for other election day media sales? Well, Apple has a huge TV show and movie discount extravaganza going on right now. Pricing starts as low as $1 and you’ll find titles like VEEP, Rome, The West Wing, and much more available here.

More about The Magnificent Seven:

Director Antoine Fuqua brings his modern vision to a classic story in The Magnificent Seven. With the town of Rose Creek under the deadly control of industrialist Bartholomew Bogue, the desperate townspeople employ protection from seven outlaws, bounty hunters, gamblers and hired guns. As they prepare the town for the violent showdown that they know is coming, these seven mercenaries find themselves fighting for more than money.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!